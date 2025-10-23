Mutsvangwa Calls for Stronger Support to Empower Rural Women

By Parvel H Makona

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Monica Mutsvangwa has called for increased government action and stronger partnerships to empower rural women who continue to face challenges such as limited access to land, finance and markets.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Minister Mutsvangwa said rural women remain at the heart of Zimbabwe’s agricultural economy but continue to face barriers that limit their potential.

“We know it’s a challenge and we do not want our women to make things with their hands, artisans and then not be able to sell and so as government and also as stakeholders, we should be able to understand how we can help them,” she said.

Mutsvangwa highlighted that rural women struggle with issues including land ownership, digital literacy, market access and limited financial inclusion all of which restrict their ability to participate meaningfully in agricultural and income-generating activities.

The Minister said policy creation must be matched by effective implementation urging local authorities and government agencies to uphold laws protecting women’s rights at the community level.

She said government initiatives such as the Zimbabwe Community Development Fund and the Women Development Fund are already in place to support women-led projects.

“Through our Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, a number of strategic programmes and initiatives are being implemented and we all do this to transform the livelihood of our women across the whole country, across all sectors.

“We have the Women Development Fund which is money from the treasury, which comes through our ministry, providing affordable credit to women entrepreneurs, particularly in rural areas for startups to help them acquire equipment, expand production, create employment and also improve the livelihood of their children very important,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering rural women as part of efforts to achieve sustainable development and reduce poverty.

“Zimbabwe should be an upper middle-income society. So the vital role which they play as farmers, as traders, as caregivers, as entrepreneurs and community leaders is very well appreciated, particularly the women in the rural areas,” she said.

According to ZimStat, about 80% of Zimbabwean women live in communal areas.

They constitute 61% of the farming population and contribute 70% of agricultural labour — underscoring their crucial role in national food security.

The government has rolled out initiatives such as the Women’s Microfinance Bank and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) to improve access to finance and training for rural women.

Mutsvangwa added that increased investment and robust policies were vital to ensure rural women could fully benefit from these opportunities.

She also emphasised the importance of partnerships between government, the private sector and civil society in providing training, financial support, and market access for rural women entrepreneurs.

“Supporting rural women is key to food security and reducing poverty in Zimbabwe,” she said.