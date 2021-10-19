Red Cross Raising Non Communicable Diseases Awareness Through Arts

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) Youth department hosted a schools arts festival national competition over the weekend with the aim of bringing together youths and educating them on non-communicable diseases (NCD) and awareness on a healthy living.
Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs),refers to a group of conditions that are not mainly caused by an acute infection. They include diseases such as heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, and diabetes, and are the leading cause of death worldwide and represent an emerging global health threat.
The organisation initiated the Non-Communicable Diseases Arts Festival in two phases- first at provincial level and then at the national level competitions . There were five categories, namely, public speaking, poetry, drama, quiz, and debate.
“The provincial competitions took part early this year in Midlands, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central. These saw the crowning of Thornhill High School, Chinhoyi High School and Red Cross High School as the respective overall provincial champions. The individual category winners were scattered around the schools in attendance,” said ZRCS Secretary General, Elias Hwenga.
“More specifically, the objectives of this mission are: To cultivate a culture of wellness and healthy living among the youth. To raise awareness of NCD’s through Competition and interactions, experiences amongst the youth on NCD’s and their effects,” said Hwenga
The event was hosted under strict COVID-19 regulations with only participants in attendance.
Below are the final results of the festival.
NCD ARTS FESTIVAL NATIONAL FINALS RESULTS
Best Province-Mashonaland West.
2nd Best- Midlands Province
3rd Best- Mashonaland Central
DRAMA CATEGORY
1st Prize- Mashonaland West
2nd Prize -Midlands Province
3rd Prize-Mashonaland Central
POETRY
Primary Level
1st Prize-Mashonaland West Province
2nd Prize- Midlands Province
Secondary Level
1st Prize- Mashonaland West
Province.
2nd Prize – Mashonaland Central
3rd Prize- Midlands Province
DEBATE
1st Prize- Mashonaland West Province.
2nd Prize- Midlands Province.
3rd Prize- Mashonaland Central.
IMPROMTU SPEECH
1st Prize- Mashonaland Central Province
2nd Prize- Mashonaland West.
3rd Prize- Midlands Province.
PUBLIC SPEAKING
Primary Level
1st Prize- Mashonaland West Province
2nd Prize-Midlands Province
Secondary Level
1st Prize- Midlands Province
2nd Prize- Mashonaland Central
3rd Prize-Mashonaland West
QUIZ
Primary Level
1st Prize-Midlands Province
2nd Prize-Mashonaland West
Secondary Level
1st Prize- Midlands Province
2nd Prize- Mashonaland West
3rd Prize- Mashonaland Central