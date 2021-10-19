Red Cross Raising Non Communicable Diseases Awareness Through Arts

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) Youth department hosted a schools arts festival national competition over the weekend with the aim of bringing together youths and educating them on non-communicable diseases (NCD) and awareness on a healthy living.

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs),refers to a group of conditions that are not mainly caused by an acute infection. They include diseases such as heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, and diabetes, and are the leading cause of death worldwide and represent an emerging global health threat.

The organisation initiated the Non-Communicable Diseases Arts Festival in two phases- first at provincial level and then at the national level competitions . There were five categories, namely, public speaking, poetry, drama, quiz, and debate.

“The provincial competitions took part early this year in Midlands, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central. These saw the crowning of Thornhill High School, Chinhoyi High School and Red Cross High School as the respective overall provincial champions. The individual category winners were scattered around the schools in attendance,” said ZRCS Secretary General, Elias Hwenga.

“More specifically, the objectives of this mission are: To cultivate a culture of wellness and healthy living among the youth. To raise awareness of NCD’s through Competition and interactions, experiences amongst the youth on NCD’s and their effects,” said Hwenga

The event was hosted under strict COVID-19 regulations with only participants in attendance.

Below are the final results of the festival.

NCD ARTS FESTIVAL NATIONAL FINALS RESULTS

Best Province-Mashonaland West.

2nd Best- Midlands Province

3rd Best- Mashonaland Central

DRAMA CATEGORY

1st Prize- Mashonaland West

2nd Prize -Midlands Province

3rd Prize-Mashonaland Central

POETRY

Primary Level

1st Prize-Mashonaland West Province

2nd Prize- Midlands Province

Secondary Level

1st Prize- Mashonaland West

Province.

2nd Prize – Mashonaland Central

3rd Prize- Midlands Province

DEBATE

1st Prize- Mashonaland West Province.

2nd Prize- Midlands Province.

3rd Prize- Mashonaland Central.

IMPROMTU SPEECH

1st Prize- Mashonaland Central Province

2nd Prize- Mashonaland West.

3rd Prize- Midlands Province.

PUBLIC SPEAKING

Primary Level

1st Prize- Mashonaland West Province

2nd Prize-Midlands Province

Secondary Level

1st Prize- Midlands Province

2nd Prize- Mashonaland Central

3rd Prize-Mashonaland West

QUIZ

Primary Level

1st Prize-Midlands Province

2nd Prize-Mashonaland West

Secondary Level

1st Prize- Midlands Province

2nd Prize- Mashonaland West

3rd Prize- Mashonaland Central