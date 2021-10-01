Red Cross Takes Covid-19 Vaccination Drive To Agric Show

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) in partnership with the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations and first aid services at this year’s edition of the annual business showcase.

ZRCS has deployed a team of medical professionals who are providing free COVID-19 vaccinations within the exhibition centre.

In an interview with 263Chat, ZRCS secretary general Elias Hwenga said they are complementing government efforts to achieve herd immunity of 10 million vaccinated people.

“As an auxiliary to government and a humanitarian player whose sole mandate is to serve humanity, providing heath and first aid services at ZAS and other national events is in sync with our mandate and mission. This need has been even more evident this year as we are grappling with the COVID 19 pandemic and in line with the government’s accelerated vaccination drive, we strongly feel bringing the vaccines closer to the people will go a long way in the attainment of the herd immunity we intend as a nation so that we might return to our normal activities.

“Our main thrust through this vaccination initiative in support of the government’s COVID 19 accelerated and decentralised vaccination drive is to ensure that everyone has access to COVID-19 vaccines. There is no time for waiting, we need to vaccinate as many people as we can immediately. The need to vaccinate as many as we can is crucial for us as a country so that we reach the goal of herd immunity,” said Hwenga.

ZRCS Clinic Practitioner in Charge Dr. Joel Tapi said through the Harare Clinic plans to duplicate model in other provinces country wide.

“We have been offering COVID antigen test at the Clinic and our laboratory department is comprehensive, offering haematology, microbiology, serology and chemistry and is also referral from local surgeries, clinics and hospitals. With the trusted Red Cross brand and favourable pricing model, the Red Cross Clinic and healthcare projects are poised for major growth. The Society plans to leverage on the success of the Harare Clinic and proposed Hospital to duplicate this model in other provinces country wide,” said Dr Joel Tapi.

The ZRCS clinic offers a wide range of medical services including general practitioner and gynaecology consultation, laboratory services, pharmacy, ultrasound scan, radiology services, x-ray, cardiography, ECG, specialist services including gynaecologist, Neuro, Physician, Physiotherapy, Orthopaedics, counselling and dental services.

Since the outbreak of the COVID 19, the ZRCS has been working closely with the government and other development partners in a bid to save lives through donations of Ventilators, PPEs, and other essential equipment while raising awareness at community level through its wide volunteer base.