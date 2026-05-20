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Suspected Serial Killer Zvitsva Jailed 89 Years

Rapist and suspected multiple murderer Anymore Zvitsva has been sentenced to 89 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of robbery.

Zvitsva appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Francis Mapfumo.

The murder charges against Zvitsva will be heard in the High Court following his indictment.

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  • casinoper / May 20, 2026

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