Matapi Makeover Wins Parliamentary Praise During Oversight Tour

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government and National Housing has praised the ongoing refurbishment of the historic Matapi Flats in Mbare describing the project as a model for urban renewal and an example of how public-private partnerships can help address the country’s housing challenges.

Led by its chairperson, Mazowe Central legislator Maxmore Njanji, the committee toured the redevelopment project as part of a fact-finding visit on informal settlements and urban renewal initiatives.

The renovation of the 14 three-storey residential blocks is being spearheaded by Engineer Collins Mnangagwa through ED AID1 in partnership with the Government with the project aimed at improving living conditions for residents while preserving one of Harare’s oldest high-density residential complexes.

Speaking after the tour, Njanji said Parliament was impressed by the progress made and the role private sector partnerships were playing in complementing government efforts.

“We were having a fact-finding field visit in terms of informal settlements in terms of urban renewal. We have witnessed the goodness of urban renewal here in Mbare and this is enunciated in the National Development Strategy 2. As Parliament we are happy with the progress that we have seen. We have also observed the goodness of Private Public Partnerships where private players are playing a big role in complementing government efforts,” said Njanji.

The committee’s visit forms part of Parliament’s oversight role in assessing housing delivery, urban regeneration and the implementation of development programmes under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

Mbare legislator Martin Matinyanya welcomed the transformation of the flats saying the project had restored hope to residents who had endured years of deteriorating infrastructure.

“We are excited by the works being carried out at this place. Before the renovations, the place was not pleasing but as residents we are going to make sure that the renovated blocks are maintained,” he said.

The City of Harare said the refurbishment aligns with its broader urban renewal strategy, which is guided by the recently completed city master plan.

Director of Housing and Community Services Addmore Nhekairo said the master plan would shape future development across the capital.

“We have completed our master plan processes and we now stand guided by the master plan which is quite a comprehensive document which has been received by the residents as well as the Government. The document will guide development in the city and that is where we are talking about urban renewal. Mbare urban renewal is part of the process and we are happy that our partnership with ED Aid 1 has shown that it is possible,” said Nhekairo.

Once synonymous with overcrowding, ageing infrastructure and poor sanitation, the Matapi Flats have long been regarded as one of Harare’s most challenging residential areas.

The ongoing refurbishment seeks to modernise the buildings, improve essential services and create a safer and more dignified living environment for residents.

The parliamentary committee said lessons from the Mbare project could inform similar urban renewal programmes in other towns and cities as the countryseeks to tackle housing deficits, upgrade ageing infrastructure and improve living standards in established high-density suburbs.