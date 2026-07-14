UN Women Seeks Civil Society Input for New Five-Year Gender Equality Strategy

By Shalom Shawurwa

UN Women Zimbabwe has begun consultations on a new five-year strategic plan inviting civil society organisations to help shape policies and programmes aimed at advancing gender equality and empowering women and girls across the country.

The strategy, which will guide the organisation’s work over the next five years is expected to build on achievements from the previous programme cycle while addressing emerging challenges affecting women and girls.

Speaking during a stakeholder consultation meeting, UN Women Zimbabwe Deputy Country Representative Loveness Makonese said the organisation was seeking broad-based input to ensure the new strategy responded to the country’s evolving social and economic landscape.

“This strategy will respond to emerging challenges while strengthening partnerships to advance gender equality,” she said.

Makonese said the new framework would focus on tackling issues including shrinking civic space, persistent gender inequality, gender-based violence, women’s economic exclusion and the continued underrepresentation of women in leadership and decision-making positions.

She noted that partnerships between government, civil society and development partners had delivered significant progress under initiatives such as the Spotlight Initiative, which seeks to eliminate violence against women and girls while promoting their empowerment.

Makonese also called on the media to play a greater role in promoting balanced reporting on women in public life.

“Let us focus on women’s leadership and contributions, not stereotypes,” she said.

Civil society organisations participating in the consultations welcomed the inclusive approach saying it would help ensure that the new strategy reflects the priorities of communities across Zimbabwe.

Gloria Makawi, representing Women and Land in Zimbabwe, said UN Women had played a key role in strengthening collaboration between government institutions and civil society organisations.

“UN Women has helped bridge the gap between government and civil society,” she said.

Zimbabwe Women Bureau Executive Director Ronica Mumbire urged the organisation to prioritise stronger interventions to combat gender-based violence, particularly in underserved communities.

“We need stronger programmes on gender-based violence and closer engagement with traditional leaders,” she said.

The consultations form part of UN Women’s planning process to develop a strategic framework that aligns with Zimbabwe’s national development priorities and global commitments on gender equality including the Sustainable Development Goals.

The organisation says the new strategy will place greater emphasis on partnerships, inclusive governance and expanding opportunities for women and girls to participate fully in economic, political and social life.