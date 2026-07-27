Youth Minister Turned Away After Arriving Late for Parliamentary Committee Meeting

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tinoda Machakaire was turned away from a scheduled parliamentary portfolio committee meeting on Monday after arriving more than an hour late to give oral evidence on the progress made in drafting the Youth Bill and the launch of the National Youth Policy.

The Portfolio Committee on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training had scheduled the meeting to begin at 2:00 pm.

However, the minister only arrived at approximately 3:15 pm, by which time committee members had already adjourned the meeting.

Sources who attended the meeting said committee chairperson Mutsawashe Ziyambi made every effort to keep members waiting in anticipation of the minister’s arrival.

However, after more than an hour of waiting, the committee resolved to adjourn the proceedings.

According to the sources, upon arriving, the minister attempted to proceed with the meeting despite the adjournment.

However, Ziyambi ruled that it would be procedurally improper to continue after the committee had officially adjourned its sitting.

The meeting had been convened to allow the minister to brief legislators on the progress made in drafting the long-awaited Youth Bill as well as the implementation and launch of the National Youth Policy.

The committee is expected to reschedule the hearing to Friday to allow members to receive the Minister’s update on the two key youth development initiatives.

The committee is Chaired by Mutsawashe Ziyambi and some of the Members who also attended the committee are Ropafadzo Makumire, Stanley Sakupwanya, Judith Tobaiwa,