Police Warn Drivers Over Hidden and Missing Number Plates

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned motorists against driving vehicles without registration plates or with number plates obscured by bull bars and bumpers, saying offenders will face legal action.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the force had noted an increase in vehicles travelling on the country’s roads without visible registration plates, making it difficult for authorities to identify them in cases involving crime or road traffic accidents.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds Zimbabweans that it is an offence for any motorist to drive a vehicle which does not display registration plates (number plates) on the country’s roads,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the requirement is provided for under the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14) and the Road Traffic Act (Chapter 13:11), which stipulate that all vehicles operating on public roads must display registration plates.

According to the police, concerns have also been raised over motorists who fit bull bars and bumpers that partially or completely conceal number plates.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also observed a trend of vehicles which are having registration plates blocked or hidden through some fitted bull bars and bumpers. This makes the identification of these vehicles difficult in case of criminal acts and road traffic accidents,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He warned that police would intensify enforcement operations targeting such vehicles.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will therefore take action on such vehicles and ensure that the country’s laws take effect without fear or favour,” he said.

The police said visible registration plates play a critical role in maintaining law and order, assisting investigations and enhancing road safety by ensuring vehicles can be readily identified.

Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to comply with the law and support efforts to combat crime and improve safety on Zimbabwe’s roads.

“Vehicle owners and drivers are implored to be law-abiding citizens and assist the Zimbabwe Republic Police in promoting road safety and curbing crime in the country,” he said.