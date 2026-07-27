Government Scraps Road Access Fee

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Government has abolished the Road Access Fee saying the levy had become redundant following the nationwide rollout of Zimbabwe’s tollgate system.

The decision was formalised through Statutory Instrument 113 of 2026 which was gazetted on 24 July removing the fee from the country’s transport charges.

Announcing the development, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona said the move forms part of Government’s drive to improve the business environment by eliminating unnecessary costs and streamlining regulations.

“I am pleased to advise the nation that Statutory Instrument 113 of 2026 was gazetted on 24 July 2026 giving legal effect to the removal of the Road Access Fee. This milestone aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business and promoting economic competitiveness,” Mhona said.

The minister said the decision follows a directive by President Emmerson Mnangagwa requiring ministries to review taxes, licences, permits and other statutory charges that increase the cost of doing business.

“This directive is part of the broader national effort to eliminate excessive administrative costs, streamline regulatory processes, and strengthen Zimbabwe’s economic competitiveness by enhancing the ease of doing business,” he said.

Mhona said the review covered charges administered by the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), Road Motor Transportation (RMT) and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) resulting in the removal of duplicate fees and permit requirements.

He explained that the Road Access Fee was introduced in 2009 before Zimbabwe established its national tollgate network.

“The Road Access Fee was introduced in 2009, at a time when Zimbabwe did not yet have a national road tolling system. With the subsequent rollout of ZINARA toll gates across the national road network, the fee became duplicative, resulting in motorists being charged twice for the same service,” said Mhona.

The Government believes the revised fee structure will reduce the cost of operating vehicles improve regulatory efficiency and strengthen Zimbabwe’s competitiveness as an investment destination.

Mhona said the ministry would continue reviewing transport regulations to ensure they support economic growth while maintaining safety and compliance.

“The Ministry remains firmly committed to creating a modern, efficient and business-friendly transport regulatory framework. I therefore urge all drivers, vehicle owners and transport operators to comply fully with road transport regulations and to take advantage of the revised, streamlined fee structure now in place,” he said.

The abolition of the Road Access Fee is part of a broader government reform programme aimed at reducing regulatory burdens simplifying administrative processes and creating a more investor-friendly business environment.