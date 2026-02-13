ZTA Enforces Tourism Registration Drive

Domestic Tourism plays a critical role in economic growth

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has called on all tourism-related businesses to register with the authority saying the Government of Zimbabwe has reduced license and registration fees across all categories to improve the ease of doing business and foster a competitive, compliant and sustainable tourism sector.

In a statement, the authority has reminded all tourism businesses that registration is compulsory.

“In terms of Section 36 of the Tourism Act [Chapter 14:20], registration with the authority is mandatory for all designated tourist facilities and failure to register will result in the closure of unregistered facilities,” said ZTA.

The authority added that it will carry out nationwide inspections with law-enforcement.

“To enforce compliance, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, in collaboration with law-enforcement agencies to verify registration status, ensure adherence to regulatory standards and take enforcement action against non-compliant operators,” said ZTA.

They also warned the public against using illegal operators.

“ The public is strongly discouraged from utilizing unregistered tourism facilities and encouraged to report any facility operating without valid registration to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority,” said ZTA.

The deadline for registration is February 28, 2026 while inspections will commence from March 1, 2026.