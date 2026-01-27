ZTA Names Manyaya as New CEO in Bid to Rebrand Zim Tourism

George Manyaya

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has appointed Dr George Munyaradzi Manyaya as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 February 2026 in a move the board says is aimed at strengthening the country’s competitiveness as a global tourist destination.

Announcing the appointment, the ZTA board said Dr Manyaya brings a rare blend of academic depth, strategic leadership and multisectoral experience drawn from both the public and private sectors.

“The Board of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr George Munyaradzi Manyaya as Chief Executive Officer. He brings strong academic credentials, strategic leadership and extensive multisectoral experience that will be critical in advancing Zimbabwe’s tourism agenda,” the authority said in a statement.

Dr Manyaya holds a Doctorate in Business Management, a Master of Science in International Relations, a Master’s degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

He also has professional qualifications in Mass Communication, Diplomacy and Regulation.

His career spans several tourism-enabling sectors including aviation, transport, telecommunications, energy, mining, banking and the United Nations system where he worked with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

ZTA said this exposure has given him deep insight into tourism development, infrastructure, investment mobilisation and stakeholder coordination.

A recognised marketing and communications strategist, Dr Manyaya joins ZTA from ZESA Holdings where he served as General Manager for Marketing, Communications and Stakeholder Relations.

He has also sat on several boards in both the public and private sectors.

He is currently Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) where he is credited with leading rebranding, governance reforms and modernisation initiatives.

Dr Manyaya is no stranger to the tourism sector. He was appointed a Tourism Brand Ambassador and served on the Organising Committee of the 2013 United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly which was co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia a landmark event that helped place the country on the global tourism map.

According to ZTA, his mandate as chief executive will include positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive tourist destination, driving tourism development, enforcing industry standards, generating tourism intelligence, coordinating key stakeholders and facilitating sustainable investment to support national economic growth.