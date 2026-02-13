Gvt Unveils Parenting App as One in Four Young Children Remain Stunted

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Government has launched a new digital parenting platform aimed at giving caregivers reliable, evidence-based guidance on child health and development as new figures show that nearly one in four children under the age of five is stunted nationwide.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care in partnership with UNICEF and with funding from the Government of Japan officially unveiled the Rerai Umntwana application in Harare.

The app is designed to bridge information gaps in childcare by providing verified advice from local and international experts.

It covers key areas including nutrition, immunisation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, developmental milestones and positive parenting.

According to a joint statement from the partners, 25 percent of Zimbabwean children under five are stunted while 4.3 percent suffer from wasting — a life-threatening form of acute malnutrition.

The launch comes at a time of growing concern about the spread of misleading health information on digital platforms, which officials say is increasingly influencing parenting choices.

The app’s name combines Shona and Ndebele words meaning “Nurture the Child” and is available in English, Shona and Ndebele in a bid to reach families across the country.

It provides guidance on maternal health, infant feeding, early learning and child protection with content tailored to the Zimbabwean context.

Speaking at the launch, UNICEF Zimbabwe Representative Etona Ekole said the platform showed how technology could strengthen national health systems.

“This demonstrates how government leadership and digital innovation can counter misinformation and improve child health outcomes,” she said.

The initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2, which prioritises expanding access to information and communication technology to reduce the urban-rural digital divide.

Health authorities have called on caregivers, health workers, mobile network operators and development partners to promote the app as part of broader efforts to improve child survival, nutrition and early childhood development across the country.