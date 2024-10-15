African Chrome Fields Sets Sights On Global Chrome Dominance

Leading chrome mining company, African Chrome Fields (ACF) has announced ambitious expansion plans as it seeks to gain up to 25% of global market share for high-grade chrome concentrate by the end of 2026.

Addressing media, AFC Chairman and Country Representative Zunaid Moti said, “(the) goal is to position ACF as a major player in the global chrome industry, while setting Zimbabwe apart as the home of high-quality chrome concentrate, and helping to build its reputation for its resource capabilities.”

ACF currently operates six spiral wash plants across the Midlands province in the Ngezi, Lalapanzi, and Chinyikwa regions.

These employ a blend of gravity and water – an environmentally-responsible approach with no chemicals involved, supporting land rehabilitation efforts.

Its plants produce an average of 30,000 tonnes of high-grade chromium concentrate each month, which is used in the production of ferroalloy for high-grade stainless steels.

Furthermore, its operations are expected to contribute over $40 million in revenue to Zimbabwe’s fiscus in 2024 alone.

Looking ahead, ACF has significant investments planned for growing its production capacity that will see it increase its monthly chrome output to between 50,000 and 60,000 tonnes, and target annual production of 800,000 tonnes by the end of 2030. To accomplish this, the company intends to raise the number of wash plants from six to eight over the next 18 months, while relocating three wash plants to Lalapanzi and one to Ngezi.

By the end of 2025, ACF estimates that this will increase the annual foreign exchange revenue generated for the Zimbabwean fiscus to $100 million, gradually rising to over $150 million by 2030. Likewise, its job creation and infrastructure development efforts will provide a growing number of income-earning opportunities, directly and indirectly impacting over 8,500 community members.

“Our plans demonstrate our confidence in the strength and global competitiveness of our products, as well as our belief in Zimbabwe’s future. We’re proud to carry the Zimbabwean badge on the world stage, and to partner in its development by building infrastructure that supports sustainable growth and creates jobs.”

Looking to new horizons in chrome production

ACF is also driving innovation in the beneficiation processes at its plants to produce a low-silica chrome product variant, utilising specialised hydrosizers to remove excess silica to achieve chrome content of over 50% and silica levels below 0.5%.

This niche product has the potential to serve as a chemical-grade material, to compete with foundry sand, and offers greater longevity for use within the refractory linings of smelters for manufacturing high-grade, ultra-low carbon ferrochrome.

Simultaneously, the company’s aluminothermic facility is gradually ramping up production of its own ultra-low carbon, high-grade ferrochrome for top-tier clients in the aeronautical engineering sector – a product only produced by one other competitor in the world.

“Our goal is to elevate Zimbabwe’s mining capabilities to compete on a global scale, and to earn recognition for the technology and innovation we are bringing to the industry. ACF has already made a name for itself through the quality of our products, and by investing in our operations and new innovations, we hope to place ourselves at the cutting-edge of mining,” adds Moti.

Empowering local businesses and communities

In addition to expanding and enhancing its own operations, ACF plans to empower other businesses involved in beneficiation through supplying up to 50% of its chrome concentrate to local smelters at fair market prices, strengthening Zimbabwe’s value chains.

Beyond mining, ACF will also continue to uplift local communities through its various social initiatives. In its latest project, ACF is establishing a bakery that will produce 2,000 loaves of bread daily for children at a nearby primary school and in surrounding areas, ensuring their nutritional needs are met.

Additionally, the company plans to introduce two new buses over the next two years to transport pupils from Lalapanzi, Ngezi, and Chinyikwa.

ACF will cover all costs for fuel and drivers to avoid placing any financial burden on schools and parents, while making sure children arrive safely to receive their education.

“Ultimately, ACF is committed for the long-term. We see ourselves as a partner to Zimbabwe and especially the communities in which we operate, so it’s important to us to make a meaningful difference. Providing education, transportation, and nutrition for children is just one way in which we’re working to support local families and creating a better future for the next generation.

“We’ve laid a strong foundation for success, and now we’re ready to make an even bigger mark, unlocking new opportunities for growth as a company, while realising tangible benefits for the Zimbabwean fiscus and people,” concludes Moti.

