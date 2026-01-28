Four Killed, Dozens Hurt in Head-On Crash on Harare–Mukumbura Road

A fatal road traffic accident has left four people dead and at least 20 others injured after a head-on collision on the Harare–Mukumbura Road, police have confirmed.

The crash occurred on Monday at the 86-kilometre peg when a Nissan Latio carrying two passengers reportedly lost control, swerved into the oncoming lane and collided with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus transporting 21 passengers.

“All three occupants of the Nissan Latio and one passenger from the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter died on the spot,” the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said in a statement.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where 20 other passengers sustained injuries of varying severity.

The injured were taken to Bindura Hospital for medical treatment while the bodies of the four deceased were conveyed to the same institution for post-mortem examinations.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims, pending notification of next of kin.