CCC Backs Controversial Constitutional Overhaul

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says its parliamentary caucus has agreed to support the “spirit and intent” of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which proposes wide-ranging changes to the country’s political system.

The announcement follows the first Cabinet meeting of 2026 chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa which resolved to introduce what the government has described as far-reaching constitutional reforms.

Speaking after a caucus meeting, CCC chief whip Charles Moyo said lawmakers had taken a principled position, even though the final text of the Bill has not yet been released.

“Among other issues, Cabinet resolved to initiate far-reaching amendments to the Constitution as contained in Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 of 2026. The clause seeks to alter the life of Parliament, the term of office of the Head of State and Government, as well as the management of our elections.” Moyo said

He said the party believes the proposed changes could help address long-standing political divisions.

“While we await the full and final text of the Bill, in principle, we support the spirit, intent and motivation of the Bill. It correctly captures changes which are necessary for the building of national consensus, healing divisions of the past, and establishing a basis for permanent political and economic stability,” he said.

He added that planned electoral reforms were a “welcome step”, saying they could help tackle credibility and institutional weaknesses that have dogged past elections.

Moyo said that, should the Bill proceed, the political transition it envisions would need to be supported by a Government of National Consensus with participation from across society.

“Deliberate effort should be made to include all sectors – the church, youth, business and women’s organisations,” he said.

To that end, he said CCC MPs have been instructed to return to their constituencies and working with councillors, hold ward-level meetings to explain the Bill and gather public views.

“They must gather the free and voluntary opinions, views and sentiments of all citizens,” Moyo said.

He added that senators would work with National Assembly members across the provinces, and that written reports from consultations must be submitted by 1 March 2026.

Moyo urged party members to conduct the outreach process with restraint and respect for differing opinions.

“All members are to exercise maximum discipline, patience in explaining any aspect relevant to the Bill, and tolerance to divergent views, while fostering a spirit of nationhood and national consensus,” he said.

He dismissed criticism from political rivals insisting CCC lawmakers were ready to carry out their mandate.

“No amount of negativity from our erstwhile nemesis can stop the people’s parliamentary representatives from diligently exercising their duty,” he said.

The government has not yet released the full text of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.