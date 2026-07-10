Zvimba Man Jailed After Ramming into Minister’s Car

A man from Zvimba has been sentenced after admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a road crash involving a vehicle carrying Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Mercy Dinha and her husband, former Mashonaland Central Minister of State, Advocate Martin Dinha.

Zebedia Chigodora (42) pleaded guilty to negligent driving and driving while intoxicated before Murombedzi Magistrate Christine Nyandoro.

The offences stem from a collision that occurred on 29 June along the Chegutu–Chinhoyi Road.

The court heard that Chigodora was driving a white Toyota Bongo when he rammed into a stationary Toyota Land Cruiser VX in Murombedzi.

Prosecutor Flossie Chigudu said police who attended the scene conducted a breathalyser test, which recorded Chigodora’s blood alcohol concentration at 252mg per 100ml of blood — a level the State argued left him incapable of properly controlling the vehicle.

Advocate Martin Dinha escaped without serious injuries.

However, his wife, Mercy Dinha, the Member of Parliament for Zvimba West, sustained pain on her left side and continues to receive medical treatment.

The court was told that Chigodora’s family had approached the legislator to seek leniency on his behalf.

In passing sentence, Magistrate Nyandoro described drink-driving as one of the most serious road traffic offences, saying the courts had a duty to impose penalties that punish offenders while protecting the public.

She said the high level of alcohol in Chigodora’s system significantly increased the potential for harm and that a fine alone would not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence.

While acknowledging the victim impact statement calling for leniency, the magistrate said the sentence also needed to serve as a deterrent to other motorists.

The court found that Chigodora had failed to keep a proper lookout and had not taken reasonable steps to avoid the collision.

He was sentenced to perform community service and was disqualified from driving for six months.

The court said the judgment sends a clear warning that negligent and alcohol-impaired driving will attract tough penalties.