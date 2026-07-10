UK Triple Murder Suspect Tshuma Arrested in SA

South African police have arrested a man wanted by British authorities over the alleged murders of his wife and two young daughters in the United Kingdom.

Police said 45-year-old Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma was arrested in a suburb of Johannesburg on Friday after an international manhunt.

British prosecutors have authorised charges against Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, on three counts of murder.

The victims, identified as his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma (42) and their daughters, Natalie (15) and Nala (5) were found dead at their home in Bedfordshire on Tuesday.

South African police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Tshuma had been detained following the circulation of an Interpol Red Notice.

“He will now be processed in accordance with South African law while the necessary legal and extradition processes are undertaken with the United Kingdom authorities,” she said.

British police had earlier released CCTV images of Tshuma and said they believed he had travelled to southern Africa after leaving London’s Heathrow Airport on a British passport on 4 July.

Tshuma is expected to appear before a South African court on Monday as extradition proceedings begin.

Mathe said South Africa would work closely with British authorities on the case, adding: “South Africa is not a hideout for fugitives.”