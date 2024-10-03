Chiwenga Calls for Urgent Climate Action at Development Conference

Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga has urged Zimbabweans to intensify their efforts in combating climate change, emphasizing the multifaceted threat it poses to the nation’s health, economy, and social fabric.

Speaking at the Second Climate Change and Development Conference in Harare, held under the theme “Building Resilience, Securing the Future,” the Vice President outlined the urgent need for climate action and strategic planning to safeguard the country’s future.

“We must acknowledge the severity of the climate crisis we face.Climate change is not merely an environmental challenge; it is a multifaceted crisis that jeopardizes our health, economy, and the social fabric,” ,” Chiwenga said

He warned that the ongoing droughts, floods, and extreme weather events are already causing widespread disruption across the country, particularly for vulnerable communities.

The Vice President called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders to tackle these climate challenges.

He highlighted the importance of developing robust frameworks for climate action and fostering partnerships to promote sustainable development.

“By fostering partnerships among all stakeholders, we can create a robust ecosystem that supports sustainable development,” he said.

A key focus of the conference is the intersection of climate change and public health, an area Chiwenga highlighted as critical.

He spoke about the increasing risks of heat-related illnesses and the spread of vector-borne diseases due to rising temperatures.

“To strategize for a healthier future, we must prioritize initiatives that protect community health and ensure access to essential services,” he said.

Chiwenga also addressed the need to review and strengthen Zimbabwe’s climate policies, including the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan, which aims to climate-proof sectors such as agriculture, water, infrastructure, and health.

He estimated that the country would require $10.3 billion by 2030 to implement interventions such as climate-smart agriculture and enhanced water harvesting systems.

Zimbabwe has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% per capita by 2030, a goal Chiwenga reaffirmed, adding that the country’s revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) is central to its climate strategy.

“Our NDC is comprehensive, encompassing key sectors such as energy, agriculture, forestry, and waste management.” Chiwenga said

He stressed the importance of attracting investment in green technologies and sustainable infrastructure.

“Investment in climate resilience and low-carbon development is an asset for our economy,” he said, urging all stakeholders to mobilize resources and take urgent action to meet Zimbabwe’s climate goals.

