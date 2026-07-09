Stanbic Bank Expands Drive to End Period Poverty with Rural Schools Donation

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has launched its annual nationwide campaign to tackle period poverty by donating reusable sanitary pads and undergarments to schoolgirls in remote communities, with 370 girls at Murembe High School and Chivese Primary School in Bindura becoming the first beneficiaries of this year’s programme.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Talia Women’s Network, is expected to benefit 1,500 girls across Zimbabwe at a cost of US$15,000, helping reduce school absenteeism linked to a lack of menstrual hygiene products.

The donation forms part of Stanbic Bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme, which focuses on education, health and sanitation, environmental sustainability and sports.

Speaking during the handover, Stanbic Bank Marketing Specialist for Client Segments, Tendai Rafemoyo said the programme was aimed at ensuring that girls from disadvantaged communities remained in school throughout the year.

“Stanbic Bank is fully aware that some girls resort to unorthodox and often harmful methods as substitutes for sanitary ware while others end up not even going to school for lack of these pads. This longstanding gesture from Stanbic Bank guarantees these girls uninterrupted education for at least two years,” she said.

Rafemoyo said the bank was committed to empowering girls by removing barriers that prevent them from accessing education.

She added that the partnership with the Talia Women’s Network went beyond the provision of sanitary products by equipping girls with knowledge on menstrual hygiene and reproductive health.

The Talia Women’s Network, a non-profit organisation that promotes the welfare of girls and young women, has worked with Stanbic Bank on menstrual health and hygiene programmes since 2019.

Its founder, Saliwe Zakaria, said the partnership had enabled the organisation to reach thousands of vulnerable girls across the country.

“This important work is made possible through our valued partnership with Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, which has supported our Menstrual Health and Hygiene pillar since 2019. Over the years, the partnership has enabled us to reach thousands of vulnerable girls with essential menstrual hygiene products and education. We are delighted to continually reaffirm our shared commitment to ending period poverty and ensuring that every girl has an opportunity to learn, grow and pursue her dreams without interruption,” she said.

In addition to distributing reusable sanitary pads and undergarments, the organisation conducted reproductive health and hygiene education sessions for learners at both schools.

Murembe High School Deputy Head Amos Zembere welcomed the initiative, saying it would have a lasting impact on both learners and teachers.

“We say a big thank you to Talia Women’s Network for the invaluable reproductive health and hygiene lessons and to Stanbic Bank for the donation of reusable pads. The lessons were of great benefit even to the teachers while the donation is a confidence booster for the girls as they are now guaranteed to always attend lessons,” he said.

Last year, Stanbic Bank distributed reusable sanitary products and undergarments to girls in schools across Buhera, Murewa, Chipinge, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland and Masvingo provinces.

The bank says the programme remains part of its broader commitment to improving access to education and promoting the health and well-being of girls in underserved communities across Zimbabwe.