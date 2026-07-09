Why NetOne Chose Healthcare to Celebrate 30 Years

When many organisations celebrate major milestones, they often look inward, reflecting on achievements and corporate success. NetOne chose a different path.

As the country’s pioneering mobile network operator marked its 30th anniversary, it turned its attention outward—to the communities that have been part of its journey for the past three decades.

Instead of limiting the celebration to ceremonies and commemorative events, NetOne invested in something with lasting value: the health of Zimbabweans.

Through a free OneHealth Medical Outreach in Mutambara, hundreds of residents received medical consultations, chronic disease screening, cancer screening, eye examinations and medication at no cost, bringing quality healthcare within reach of families who would otherwise have struggled to access these services.

The outreach, delivered in partnership with ZimSmart Villages and supported by Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya, reflected a shared commitment to ensuring that development reaches every community, regardless of location.

Dr. Mangudya commended NetOne for choosing to celebrate its milestone in a manner that creates lasting social value, saying the company’s investment in people’s health demonstrates responsible corporate leadership and contributes directly to Zimbabwe’s development aspirations.

Across the outreach venue, the impact was visible. Elderly citizens queued patiently for routine health assessments.

Young mothers sought medical advice for their families.

Men took advantage of prostate cancer screening services, while healthcare professionals worked continuously to ensure that every patient received quality attention.

For many beneficiaries, the outreach represented more than free treatment—it restored confidence that meaningful development can reach even the most remote communities.

“I came expecting to have my blood pressure checked,” said one resident. “I am leaving with medication, professional medical advice and peace of mind. This programme has made a real difference in our lives.”

Another beneficiary added:

“We often hear that development is coming, but today we experienced it. NetOne has shown us that celebrating success also means sharing that success with communities.”

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, said the company’s anniversary is a celebration of service, partnership and national progress.

“For thirty years, NetOne has connected Zimbabweans through technology. As we enter our fourth decade, our responsibility extends beyond providing communication services. We must continue creating solutions that improve lives, strengthen communities and contribute to building a prosperous Zimbabwe. That is the purpose behind this medical outreach and the legacy we aspire to leave.”

NetOne Spokesperson, Mr. Ernest Magadzire, said healthcare was deliberately chosen because meaningful connectivity must address the needs that matter most to communities.

“At NetOne, we believe that connectivity is not an end in itself—it is a platform for transformation. A truly connected nation is one where people have access not only to communication, but also to opportunities, essential services and a better quality of life. That is why, as we celebrate thirty years, we chose to invest in health, because healthy communities are the foundation upon which digital inclusion, economic participation and sustainable national development are built.”

Magadzire said the outreach aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, the National Development Strategy 2 and NetOne’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda, demonstrating that corporate success carries a responsibility to uplift communities and create shared value.

“Corporate Social Responsibility is no longer about occasional acts of goodwill. It is about embedding social impact into business strategy. Every community we empower becomes part of Zimbabwe’s development story, and every life we improve strengthens the future we are collectively building.”

As the outreach concluded, beneficiaries left not only with medication but with renewed hope.

For NetOne, the celebration of thirty years became far more than a corporate anniversary—it became a reaffirmation that the company’s greatest achievement is measured not only by the networks it has built, but by the lives it continues to transform.

In Mutambara, the message was unmistakable: thirty years of connectivity has also become thirty years of service, partnership and an enduring commitment to ensuring that no place and no one is left behind.