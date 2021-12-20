CIRCM Students Get Head Start In Career Fields

The Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship Management (CIRCM) says it is determined to create a positive and indelible imprint in customers through delivering competent and capacitated students.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 23 Customer Relations students in Harare last Friday, CIRCM executive director, Dr. Emmanuel Katsvamutima said he takes pride in the students who defied various challenges to excel.

“At CIRCM we create a service mindset that focuses on creating customer value, loyalty and trust through our products, who are our graduands. CIRCM thrives to create a positive and indelible imprint in the customer’s, or even in the prospects, mind.

“Our business is to care about the customer or prospect experience and work continuously at enhancing it through change mindset and transformation of our graduands and that of our society that we operate it.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to address such a talented gathering of hard-working students who defied various challenges including social, economic and the COVID pandemic to attain their goals,” said Dr Katsvamutima.

He challenged graduands to commit themselves in the improvement of service delivery in their various fields.

“By now we are all aware of the effects of poor service delivery to our economy which includes but not limited to investment opportunities, zero job opportunities, job losses, and overall poor living conditions. In fact, mixing and mingling with such determined and committed people is one of the great pleasures of my job. It is vital that I understand the character of graduands of the Institute that we are unleashing to the business world,” he said.

Those who graduated attained post graduate diploma in health service and leadership quality management, post graduate in customer relationship management, quality assurance and executive diploma in customer relationship management and the chartered customer service professional.