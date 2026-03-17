Move Beyond Rhetoric: Calls for Action on Women’s Rights at FAWEZI Event

Young women have been urged to take up leadership roles and drive national development as stakeholders called for stronger action to ensure safe and inclusive learning environments during International Women’s Day commemorations.

Speaking at an event organised by the Forum for African Women Educationalists Zimbabwe (FAWEZI), education officials, students and development partners gathered under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.”

The event brought together students from Harare Polytechnic and Belvedere Technical Teachers’ College in what organisers described as a platform to promote collaboration, dialogue and empowerment among young women in technical and academic fields.

In a speech read on his behalf, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fanuel Tagwira said the global theme was “not merely a slogan—it is a call to accountability.”

“It reminds us that celebrating progress is not enough. We must move beyond rhetoric to ensure that the rights of every young woman are protected, that justice is accessible and that our actions create tangible improvements in your daily lives,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of young women’s participation in STEM and technical fields describing them as central to the country’s industrialisation ambitions.

“You are not just participants in this nation’s development; you are its architects… We need your ingenuity in our workshops, your precision in our laboratories and your creativity in our innovation hubs,” the statement read.

Officials also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve safety and inclusivity within tertiary institutions including measures to combat sexual harassment and gender-based violence as well as initiatives to promote disability inclusion.

“We are working to strengthen policies that protect you… and ensure that no young woman is left behind,” the ministry said.

Participants were encouraged to actively engage in leadership and advocacy, with a call to challenge injustices and hold institutions accountable.

“Your voices are powerful tools for change. Use them to speak out against injustices on your campuses,” the statement added.

The Tertiary Education Services Council (TESC) also outlined a series of commitments aimed at improving conditions for students.

Speaking on behalf of TESC Secretary Dr Tafadzwa Mundoga, Mrs Raviro Mawarire said institutions must ensure safe, inclusive and accessible environments for all learners.

“Tertiary institutions are critical engines for national development… but they only run at full capacity when the learning environments they create are safe, inclusive and accessible to every student,” she said.

Among the measures announced were strengthening reporting systems for abuse, promoting gender-responsive policies, improving campus accessibility for students with disabilities, and expanding opportunities in STEM through internships, mentorships and scholarships.

TESC also pledged to improve data collection on gender and disability, and to enhance student participation in institutional decision-making.

Organisers said the event—featuring a solidarity walk, dialogues on sexual and reproductive health and rights, and artistic showcases—was intended to move beyond symbolic commemoration.

“Let them be the start of sustained, measurable change,” the statement urged.

FAWEZI was commended for its continued advocacy, including programmes supported by the Mastercard Foundation aimed at expanding opportunities for marginalised young people.