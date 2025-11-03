Election Watchdog Decries ‘Escalating Repression’ After Tanzania Polls

By Parvel H. Makona

Local electoral watchdog, the Electoral Resource Centre (ERC) has raised alarm over what it describes as a disturbing descent into violence and human rights abuses in Tanzania following the 29 October 2025 general elections.

In a statement, the ERC said the aftermath of the vote had been marred by heavy-handed security tactics citing the deployment of the army in urban centres, the use of tear gas and live ammunition, abductions and widespread arrests.

The organisation says the crackdown appears to be in response to widespread public anger over alleged electoral irregularities and the exclusion of opposition candidates from the ballot.

“The right to life, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and all other rights associated with elections are non-negotiable democratic principles. The Government of Tanzania has a responsibility to proactively protect these,” ERC said

The group accused Tanzanian authorities of violating both the country’s constitution and regional democratic standards, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

The statement comes amid mounting reports of unrest and opposition claims of systemic suppression.

Human rights groups and domestic observers have also raised concerns warning of a growing climate of fear and intimidation.

ERC called on Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure full transparency as it releases official results, urging impartiality and credibility to restore public trust.

It further appealed to authorities in Dar es Salaam to urgently prioritise inclusive dialogue to ease tensions and address legitimate grievances from citizens and political actors.

“Genuine assessments of free and fair elections are incomplete without examining the extent to which civic and political freedoms are upheld after the polls,” the ERC noted.