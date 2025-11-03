MCAZ Encourages Public to Report Medicine Side Effects

By Parvel H Makona

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has joined more than 130 regulatory bodies worldwide to commemorate the 10th anniversary of #MedSafetyWeek a global campaign encouraging the public to report medicine side effects.

Running from 3 to 9 November, this year’s campaign highlights that medicine safety is a shared responsibility and not limited to healthcare professionals.

MCAZ Director-General Richard Rukwata stressed the importance of public participation in identifying safety concerns early.

“This means that we only see the tip of the iceberg and that it may take longer to identify important safety issues so raising awareness through #MedSafetyWeek, we want more people to know that their report matters,” said Richard Rukwata.

While medicines are essential for treating and saving lives, authorities warn that some may cause unintended side effects.

However, studies show that only 5–10% of adverse reactions are reported making it difficult for regulators to act quickly.

Rukwata noted that low reporting rates are often linked to limited awareness or the perception that reporting does not make a difference.

“Common reasons for underreporting include lack of awareness or assuming it doesn’t matter. Through #MedSafetyWeek as MCAZ aims to change that by encouraging patients, families and health professionals to share any suspected side effects.” he said.

MCAZ is urging Zimbabweans to follow the campaign online, use the #MedSafetyWeek hashtag and actively report any suspected side effects to strengthen medicine safety systems.

“By reporting suspected side effects, you and I have the power to make medicines safer for everyone. Speaking up could help protect someone else. It’s not only doctors, pharmacists, or regulators; everyone has a role to play. That is a core message of this campaign: that medicine safety starts with you and me,” said Rukwata.

Launched in 2016, #MedSafetyWeek seeks to build awareness on why, how and where to report adverse reactions.

The 2025 edition is set to be the biggest yet, involving 130 organisations across 117 countries and sharing messages in more than 60 languages.