European Scholars Urge South Korea to Free 95-Year-Old Religious Leader

A group of European scholars and human rights advocates has appealed to the South Korean government to release Shincheonji Church of Jesus Chairman Lee Man-hee, saying the continued detention of the 95-year-old religious leader raises concerns over human rights, religious freedom and the treatment of elderly detainees.

Lee was arrested on 24 June and formally indicted five days later on allegations of violating South Korea’s Political Parties Act.

Prosecutors allege that between July 2021 and January 2024, Lee directed the mass registration of about 50 000 church members into a political party.

The Shincheonji Church has rejected the allegations, insisting that individual members exercised their own political rights independently and that the organisation has fully cooperated with investigators throughout the case.

The church also argues that keeping its elderly leader in pre-trial detention is disproportionate and inhumane.

In a joint statement, the European scholars said Lee’s age and health should be taken into account, arguing that his continued detention raises wider questions about due process and compliance with international human rights standards.

They cited the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners commonly known as the Mandela Rules, which provide internationally recognised guidelines for the humane treatment of prisoners.

Among those backing the appeal is Dr Massimo Introvigne, an Italian sociologist of religion and founder of the Centre for Studies on New Religions (CESNUR), who said many European legal systems regard the imprisonment of elderly people as an exceptional measure rather than the norm.

Eric Roux, President of the European Interreligious Forum for Religious Freedom (EIFRF), warned that the case could have broader implications for South Korea’s international standing.

He urged the authorities to review Lee’s detention in line with principles of human dignity and internationally accepted legal standards.

Human rights lawyer Alessandro Amicarelli also questioned the handling of the case, saying it appeared inconsistent with South Korea’s democratic traditions and constitutional guarantees on human rights and freedom of religion.

The statement further noted that two international organisations, United for Human Rights (UHR) and Coordination des Associations et des Particuliers pour la Liberté de Conscience (CAP-LC), had jointly submitted concerns to the 62nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

According to the organisations, the case raises issues relating to freedom of religion, non-discrimination and the presumption of innocence.

They called on South Korea to reaffirm its commitment to religious freedom, state neutrality and internationally recognised human rights obligations.

The legal proceedings against Lee remain before the courts and no verdict has been delivered.

South Korean authorities have yet to make a final determination on the charges.