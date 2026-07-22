ZYC Tightens Registration Rules, Launches Diaspora Drive

By Meshia Mambo

The Zimbabwe Youth Council (ZYC) has unveiled a raft of reforms aimed at strengthening youth representation, improving accountability and tapping into the expertise of Zimbabweans living abroad.

Speaking at a stakeholder luncheon held at the Council’s head offices ZYC Board Chairperson Rutendo Mugwagwa said the reforms followed consultations with the National Youth Associations on the organisation’s strategic direction.

Among the key changes is a stricter registration framework for youth organisations seeking national recognition.

Under the new requirements, associations will have to prove they have functional structures stretching from ward level through district and provincial structures to the national executive.

“Going forward, any association seeking national registration must demonstrate functional structures from ward level through district and provincial levels up to the national,” Mugwagwa said.

She said the move was intended to ensure that organisations claiming national status genuinely represent young people across the country and are rooted in local communities.

The Board also resolved to improve communication and transparency by holding media briefings after every board meeting.

“Accountability must be mutual. The Council should remain as informed of its associations’ work as they are of its own,” Mugwagwa said.

In another major development, the Council has established a Diaspora Committee to harness the skills, knowledge and investment potential of Zimbabwean youth living abroad.

A separate Reform and Accountability Committee has also been created to monitor commitments made by both public and private institutions towards youth development.

“We believe that the commitments to young people must translate into tangible results,” Mugwagwa said.

The Council also announced the introduction of a National Honour Award to be presented annually from this year in recognition of outstanding young people, youth organisations and institutions making a significant contribution to youth development.

“Today’s meeting marks the beginning of a stronger partnership between the Zimbabwe Youth Council and National Youth Associations,” Mugwagwa said.

The reforms signal the Council’s intention to strengthen grassroots participation by ensuring national youth organisations are built on active local structures while also expanding engagement with Zimbabwe’s youth in the diaspora and placing greater emphasis on accountability and measurable outcomes in youth development initiatives.