OneMoney Transforms Rural Healthcare Through Mudhumeni WeHutano Initiative

Kakora Village, Chiweshe – NetOne’s mobile financial services platform, OneMoney, in partnership with ZimSmart Villages, has strengthened rural healthcare delivery through the donation of bicycles, blood pressure machines and glucometers to the Mudhumeni WeHutano initiative at Maria Theresa Hospital in Kakora Village, Chiweshe.

The equipment will empower village healthcare workers to provide regular community-based screening and monitoring of chronic non-communicable diseases such as hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes, while enabling the early detection of other health conditions before they become life-threatening.

The bicycles will improve mobility, allowing healthcare workers to reach households located far from health facilities and provide timely follow-up care for vulnerable patients, particularly the elderly, expectant mothers and people living with chronic illnesses.

The initiative is being championed under the patronage of Her Excellency Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, whose unwavering commitment to community-driven healthcare continues to transform lives by empowering grassroots health workers and bringing essential health services closer to the people.

It advances His Excellency President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which seeks to build an empowered upper-middle-income society while ensuring that no one and no place is left behind.

For many families in rural communities, accessing healthcare often means travelling long distances to the nearest clinic or hospital, a journey that can be costly, physically demanding and, in some cases, impossible for elderly patients and those living with chronic conditions.

Through Mudhumeni WeHutano, routine blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring can now be conducted within the community, allowing patients to receive regular check-ups, early referrals and health education without the burden of travelling long distances.

The initiative is expected to improve disease prevention, reduce avoidable complications and contribute towards building healthier and more productive communities.

Beyond improving healthcare delivery, the partnership also advances financial inclusion through OneMoney – The Convenient Move, bringing secure, accessible and convenient digital financial services closer to rural communities while supporting inclusive socio-economic development.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, NetOne Spokesperson Mr. Ernest Magadzire said the initiative demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to creating lasting value through partnerships that directly improve people’s lives.

“At NetOne, we believe connectivity must translate into meaningful impact. Through OneMoney and our partnership with ZimSmart Villages, we are taking healthcare and financial inclusion closer to the people.

“By equipping community healthcare workers with these essential tools, we are enabling early detection and continuous monitoring of diseases such as hypertension and diabetes while improving the quality of life for thousands of rural Zimbabweans. This is how we connect communities to opportunity and build a more inclusive Zimbabwe in line with Vision 2030,” said Mr. Magadzire.

Speaking on behalf of ZimSmart Villages, Dr. Jokwiro said sustainable development begins with healthy communities.

“Healthcare should never be determined by where someone lives. Through Mudhumeni WeHutano, we are decentralising essential healthcare services and placing them within the reach of every household.

“When a village healthcare worker can monitor blood pressure, check blood sugar levels, provide health education and make timely referrals, we save lives, reduce healthcare costs and strengthen the resilience of our communities. We are proud to partner with OneMoney and NetOne in making quality healthcare accessible to all.”

Village Head Kakora welcomed the initiative, saying it would significantly improve the lives of local families.

“For many years our people have travelled long distances simply to have their blood pressure or sugar levels checked. Some would postpone seeking medical attention because they could not afford transport, putting their lives at risk. These bicycles and medical equipment have brought healthcare closer to our homes.

“Our village healthcare workers can now reach the elderly, monitor patients regularly and encourage people to seek treatment early. We are grateful to Her Excellency Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, OneMoney, NetOne and ZimSmart Villages for remembering our community.”

The Mudhumeni WeHutano initiative is expected to strengthen community-based primary healthcare by improving disease prevention, early diagnosis, patient monitoring and timely referrals.

Through strategic partnerships such as this, OneMoney continues to demonstrate that digital financial services, innovation and community investment can work together to transform lives, strengthen healthcare systems and contribute meaningfully towards Zimbabwe’s national development aspirations.