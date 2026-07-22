Director of the Year Takes Business to SA Despite Anti-Migrant Drive

Just days after being named the 2026 Director of the Year in the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) category by the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IoDZ), Senziwani Sikhosana has expanded his business interests into South Africa with the launch of a new loan platform.

Operating under Bard Loans, the financial services platform has opened its offices at Nedbank Plaza in Johannesburg, offering short-term lending services to individuals and businesses. Branding at the new premises indicates the company will provide accessible loan products to the South African market.

The expansion comes as Zimbabweans living in South Africa face increasing uncertainty after the March and March movement renewed its campaign against undocumented foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans, setting 30 July as the deadline for those without legal status to leave the country.

The campaign has intensified fears among Zimbabwean migrants, although South Africa remains one of the region’s largest markets and a key destination for Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and investors.

Sikhosana, last week, received the IoDZ award which recognised his leadership, strategic vision and commitment to corporate governance.

Announcing the honour, the IoDZ said Sikhosana had been recognised for driving organisational excellence and creating sustainable value within his organisation.

The institute described the award as a reflection of purposeful leadership, integrity and sound corporate governance, adding that it was confident Sikhosana would continue making a lasting contribution to the corporate sector.

The launch of Bard Loans in South Africa comes at a time when Zimbabwean migrants remain under pressure in the neighbouring country amid ongoing immigration enforcement and growing calls by some groups for stricter action against undocumented foreign nationals.

Despite those tensions, South Africa remains Zimbabwe’s largest trading partner and one of the biggest destinations for Zimbabwean entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses due to its larger consumer market and more developed financial sector.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged entrepreneurs to formalise their businesses and play a greater role in national economic development.

Addressing the inaugural National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Co-operatives Indaba in Harare, the President Mnangagwa said formalisation remained a national priority, adding that government was implementing regulatory reforms aimed at reducing the cost of doing business and easing compliance requirements.

Sikhosana’s expansion into South Africa highlights the growing trend of Zimbabwean entrepreneurs pursuing regional markets while maintaining business interests at home.