Farmhand Jailed for Life After Burning Two Children to Death

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The High Court sitting in Gweru has sentenced Abel Mativenga (20) of Watershed Farm to two life prison terms after convicting him of the murder of two children in a deliberately set fire.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the court heard that the offence occurred on 19 March 2025 when Mativenga locked Everjoy Mangena (13) and Natasha Kanyama (5) inside their bedroom hut before setting it ablaze.

The offender became enraged following allegations that his parents were witches.

Despite advice against violence, he obtained a lighter, secured the hut door with wire to prevent escape and set the structure on fire before fleeing the scene.

Neighbours reportedly attempted to rescue the children but were unsuccessful as the hut collapsed resulting in the deaths of both minors. Their bodies were later recovered with 100% burns.

In passing sentence, the court cited premediation, deliberate entrapment and the killing of two minors as aggravating factors leading to the imposition of the maximum penalty of two life sentences.

“The sentence affirms that such violence, especially against children, will draw the harshest punishment,” the NPAZ said, adding that communities must resolve disputes peacefully, report warning signs and seek help before conflicts escalate into violence.