Former Chamisa Loyalist Breaks Ranks in Explosive Public Apology

A former die-hard supporter of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has stunned Zimbabwe’s political circles after penning a brutally honest public apology, denouncing his past “blind loyalty” and calling for a new era of accountability and objectivity in the country’s political discourse.

In a statement posted on social media, political activist and satirist Cucs Man openly admitted he had once been part of what he described as a “toxic bootlicking culture” that shuts down criticism and glorifies political personalities over principles.

“For a long time, I was a blind and religious supporter of Nelson Chamisa. I ridiculed and bashed those who dared to speak truth, even when the signs were evident. But today, I can boldly say: I was wrong,” wrote Cucs Man

He singled out prominent voices such as journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, activist Freeman Chari, and political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya for standing firm in their criticism of Chamisa’s leadership even when it meant facing abuse from within opposition ranks.

Reflecting on events since the disputed 2023 elections and the dramatic recalls of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs by Sengezo Tshabangu, Cucs Man accused Chamisa of abandoning the movement and offering no tangible direction afterward.

“All we’ve received from him since are motivational quotes, scriptures, and now, yet another promise of forming a new political party. I no longer wish to be part of that echo chamber,” he lamented.

He said while some are now branding him a sellout for questioning Chamisa, he remains unapologetic about demanding substance and accountability.

“Our people deserve better,” he said.

The post has sparked wide discussion across social media with many praising the rare show of introspection in the country’s often polarized political landscape.

“I choose objectivity, truth, and progress over blind loyalty. It’s time we stop glorifying individuals and start demanding real solutions,” Cucs Man said