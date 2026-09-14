Catalá Names Warriors Squad for Crucial AFCON Qualifiers

Warriors coach Ramón Catalá has named his 23-man Warriors squad for the opening two matches of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The squad features a mixture of experienced internationals and emerging players as Zimbabwe prepares to face Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Group E.

The Warriors will open their campaign against Sierra Leone on 24 September before hosting the DRC in Harare four days later.

The fixtures are scheduled for 21:00 CAT and 18:00 CAT respectively.

Catalá, who was appointed Warriors coach last month has retained several established players including captain Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba and Tino Kadewere.

Liverpool youngster Isaac Mabaya is also included after receiving his first senior call-up under the Spanish coach.

The goalkeeping department comprises Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi, Martin Mapisa of Hardrock and Nelson Chadya of Scottland.

The defence includes Divine Lunga, Munashe Garananga, Corbin Mthunzi, Shane Maroodza, Sean Fusire, Emmanuel Jalai, Peter Muduhwa, Kevin Moyo and Mabaya.

In midfield, Catalá has selected Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Abubakar Moffat, Nakamba and Prosper Padera.

The attacking options are Thando Ngwenya, Tawanda Chirewa, Bill Antonio, Daniel Msendami, Tawanda Maswanhise, Prince Dube and Kadewere.

The selection follows Catalá’s earlier decision to give his provisional squad an additional match day to prove themselves before the final list was announced.

The coach had said he was satisfied with the depth available to him.

Catalá has also been studying Sierra Leone ahead of the opening fixture.

He described the Leone Stars as fast and fearless and said Zimbabwe would need to be well prepared to secure points.

The Warriors will then face a strong DRC side in Harare.

The Congolese have named a 29-man squad for the two opening qualifiers, including experienced players such as Chancel Mbemba, Yoane Wissa and Fiston Mayele.

Zimbabwe will be hoping the new-look squad can make a positive start under Catalá as the Warriors target qualification for the 2027 AFCON finals.