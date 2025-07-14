Socialite Jailed for Coccaine Possession

By Shalom Shawurwa

A prominent Bulawayo socialite and party organiser has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for drug dealing, following a dramatic police sting that uncovered cocaine and ecstasy at his home.

Gary Bell (42) a well-known figure in the city’s elite nightlife scene was convicted by Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza who handed down an 18-month sentence with six months suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Division in Harare placed Bell under covert surveillance suspecting he was supplying cocaine at The Smokehouse — one of the city’s most exclusive venues.

On 15 February, just after midnight officers swooped in, arresting Bell as he arrived at the nightclub in a silver Toyota double cab.

A search of his Burnside home later uncovered a sachet of cocaine concealed in a blue jewellery box inside a bedroom wardrobe.

Police also recovered two digital scales and razor blades with drug residue.

Preliminary forensic analysis confirmed the white powder as cocaine weighing approximately six grams, with an estimated street value of US$480.

Officers also found ecstasy tablets worth about US$60.

Bell who was represented by lawyer Shepherd Chamunorwa denied all charges claiming the drugs had been planted and that police had conducted an unlawful search.

However, the court rejected his defence ruling that the State had presented credible and compelling evidence.

Prosecutor Dominic Moyo maintained that proper procedures had been followed throughout the operation describing the evidence against Bell as “overwhelming.”