Headmaster, Wife in Court Over Alleged Share Scam

The trial for the headmaster of West Ridge Primary School and his wife has commenced at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The Belvedere-based educator and his wife face allegations of fraud involving the unauthorized inflation of their shares within a family-owned business.

Thakorbhai Kanjee (73) and Jaya Kanjee (71) are appearing before Harare magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe, facing fraud charges.

The state alleges that the pair illegally increased their ownership in T and J Investments (Pvt) Ltd by assigning themselves extra shares without the knowledge or approval of a fellow director.

Complainant Neeshta Urmila Patel took the stand to describe how her uncle and aunt allegedly usurped control of the family real estate business.

Patel, who inherited her late father’s 20-share stake in 2015, testified that the accused approached her in August 2024 with a proposal to redistribute company shares equally.

​Despite her refusal to sign the resolution, Patel later discovered a filed Return of Allotments (CR 11) showing the pair had granted themselves 10 additional shares each.

After being blocked from viewing company records at the Registrar’s office, she turned to the police, resulting in their arrest last July.

The State represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that the couple acted in common purpose to defraud Patel.

The State alleges that on August 16, 2024, the pair submitted a forged resolution to the Registrar of Companies, purporting that it had been approved by all directors to alter the company’s shareholding structure.

Acting on this alleged misrepresentation, the Registrar processed the changes, resulting in each of the accused gaining 10 additional shares without Patel’s knowledge or consent.

It is the State’s case that these actions prejudiced the proper administration of the company.

The matter was remanded to 7 May for trial continuation.