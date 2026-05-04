Three Die as Suspected Hantavirus Spreads Aboard Cruise Liner

Three people have died following a suspected outbreak of hantavirus on a Netherlands-based cruise ship, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

The UN health agency said six people were affected with three fatalities and one patient currently in intensive care in South Africa.

The vessel operated by Oceanwide Expeditions also has two crew members in urgent need of medical treatment, according to the company.

Investigations are under way to confirm the outbreak including laboratory testing and virus sequencing, the WHO said. Medical care is being provided to those on board.

Authorities in Cape Verde have yet to approve the disembarkation of ill passengers from the ship, the MV Hondius although local health officials have assessed two symptomatic cases.

Hantavirus is typically spread through contact with infected rodents or their droppings.

While rare, it can cause severe respiratory illness and, in some cases, may spread between people.

The WHO said it is working with countries and the ship’s operator to arrange medical evacuations and assess the broader public health risk.

The cruise departed from Argentina about three weeks ago carrying around 150 passengers and had travelled through Antarctica before heading towards Cape Verde, reports say.