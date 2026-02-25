HIV Groups Fear Treatment Disruptions After US Health Funding Talks Collapse

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Local organisations representing people living with HIV have warned that the collapse of negotiations over a major United States-funded health agreement could threaten access to life-saving treatment and reverse progress made in the country’s HIV response.

The Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV (ZNNP+) said it was deeply concerned following Zimbabwe’s decision to halt discussions on an estimated US$350m health Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States.

In a statement, the network acknowledged Zimbabwe’s sovereign right to make decisions on international agreements but cautioned that ending negotiations could disrupt critical health support systems that have sustained HIV programmes for decades.

“We are concerned regarding the impact of the recent decision to discontinue negotiations and potentially reject the estimated US$350 million health funding Memorandum of Understanding,” ZNNP+ said.

The organisation noted that international partnerships have played a key role in ensuring consistent access to antiretroviral therapy (ART) expanding viral load monitoring, improving coverage for advanced HIV disease and supporting treatment of opportunistic infections.

It warned that interruptions to treatment programmes could have serious consequences.

“Consistency is life,” the group said, adding that disruptions risk drug resistance, rising opportunistic infections and increased mortality among people living with HIV.

The concerns follow confirmation by the United States Embassy that Zimbabwe had withdrawn from negotiations on the bilateral agreement which was expected to channel hundreds of millions of dollars into health programmes over five years.

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont said the decision would force Washington to begin winding down its health assistance in the country.

“We will now turn to the difficult and regrettable task of winding down our health assistance in Zimbabwe,” she said.

Public health specialists have also urged caution. The Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians (ZCPHP) said while Zimbabwe has the sovereign authority to determine its international partnerships, parts of the national HIV response still depend on external financing.

The college warned that sudden funding changes could strain the health system and disrupt treatment delivery calling for continued engagement to safeguard public health gains and ensure a managed transition should funding arrangements change.

“Sustained cooperation, grounded in mutual respect and shared commitment to protecting public health, remains the most prudent path forward,” it said.

However, Zimbabwean authorities have defended the government’s position.

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said disagreements centred on provisions requiring long-term sharing of biological resources and health data without guaranteed benefits for the country.

“The problem was that Zimbabwe was being asked to share biological resources and data long-term, with no guarantee of access to resulting vaccines or treatments,” he said, adding that there was no reciprocal sharing of US epidemiological data.

ZNNP+ has since called for renewed dialogue between the two countries and the development of contingency plans to ensure people living with HIV continue receiving treatment and support.