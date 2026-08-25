Kelsea Tafirenyika Claims Assets Were Gifts from Husband

The US$9.35 million money laundering case against Kelsea Tafirenyika took a fresh turn as she accused police of harassment, insisting properties in her name were lawful gifts from her businessman husband, Collins Takunda Mnangagwa.

Her lawyers Admire Rubaya, Everson Chatambudza, Malvern Mapako and Tirivangani Kangai argued that police relied on assumptions rather than proper investigations, having failed to verify her defense with Collins directly.

Investigating officer, Gift Machipisa told the Court that police traced the assets through former owners but the defense argued that title deeds cannot prove whether properties were gifts.

Machipisa added that he will verify Collins’ profile as alleged by Kelsea but he could not confirm whether Collins is a successful businessman or the President’s son, stating those claims remain under investigation.

State prosecutors oppose bail, citing risks of flight, witness tampering, and evidence interference.

Although Machipisa submitted a new affidavit on Monday alleging additional property discoveries, he admitted he could not provide valuation details for the assets.

During cross-examination, Machipisa failed to produce court evidence proving Kelsea’s ownership, shareholding, or directorship in the companies tied to the properties, despite asserting that police held company documents.

Machipisa admitted court documents lack specific drug allegations against Kelsea beyond branding on seized narcotics, while defense counsel questioned linking a modest US$204 drug recovery to millions in luxury assets.

The State alleges Tafirenyika amassed US$9.35 million in illicit assets—including nine vehicles and 10 properties—between January 2023 and August 2026 using funds from dealing pethidine, morphine, and cannabis.

Kelsea, currently facing money laundering charges related to the alleged acquisition of foreign and domestic assets using drug-related funds, will appear in court on Wednesday for the continuation of her bail application after the investigating officer cited a family bereavement and was unable to attend on Tuesday.