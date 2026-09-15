Mashakada Quits MDC After Appointment to Media Commission

Former Hatfield legislator Tapiwa Mashakada has resigned as national chairman of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and relinquished his party membership following his recent appointment to the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC).

Mashakada said he was stepping down with immediate effect to comply with constitutional requirements that commissioners of the independent media regulator perform their duties professionally, impartially and without political affiliation.

In a resignation letter addressed to MDC president Douglas Mwonzora, Mashakada said his decision followed his appointment as a ZMC commissioner on 12 September 2026.

He said he had applied for the position after Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders Committee advertised vacancies for ZMC commissioners in the final quarter of 2025.

He was subsequently shortlisted and interviewed before being recommended by the committee to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for appointment.

“In order to uphold the constitutional requirements and preserve the independence and integrity of the Zimbabwe Media Commission, I, Tapiwa J. G. Mashakada hereby resign as National Chairman of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and relinquish my membership of the Party with immediate effect,” he said.

The ZMC is established under Chapter 12 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution and is mandated, among other responsibilities, to promote, develop and uphold freedom of the media.

Mashakada said remaining a member of a political party while serving on the commission could undermine the constitutional principles governing the institution.

He described his resignation as a matter of principle rather than a dispute with the MDC leadership.

“My resignation is therefore a matter of principle and constitutional propriety, and should not be construed as arising from any personal animosity or ill will towards the Party or its leadership,” he said.

Mashakada also expressed gratitude to the MDC for the opportunity to serve in various capacities over the years.

“I remain grateful for the many years of service and the experiences that have shaped my public life,” he said.

His departure marks the end of his tenure as national chairman of the MDC as he takes up his new role at the country’s media regulatory commission.