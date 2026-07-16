MCAZ Engages Influencers Over Illegal Medicine Promotions on Social Media

By Kudzaishe Chimonera



The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has launched an awareness campaign targeting content creators, social media influencers, celebrities and bloggers amid growing concern over the illegal promotion of medicines on digital platforms.

MCAZ Public Relations and Communications Manager Davidson Kaiyo said the regulator had observed an increase in social media personalities advertising medicines without understanding the legal requirements governing such promotions.

He said influencers had become powerful voices in shaping public health decisions, influencing where people buy medicines and the treatments they choose.

“We have seen the proliferation of illegal advertisements of medicines on social media, mostly through influencers, celebrities and bloggers. They now carry significant influence in public health communication because they can affect how people use medicines, where they obtain them and what medicines they choose,” Kaiyo said.

Kaiyo said many influencers were unaware that the advertising of medicines is regulated under Zimbabwe’s Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act and its accompanying regulations.

“The advertising of medicines is governed by law. Most social media influencers are not aware of the legislation regulating these advertisements,” he said.

Rather than immediately pursuing legal action against those violating the law, MCAZ opted to engage content creators through dialogue and education.

“We realised that instead of going after them for prosecution, it would be more effective to engage them and raise awareness so they understand what is permitted under the law and what is not,” Kaiyo said.

He said the engagement brought together content creators and social media practitioners to discuss responsible advertising practices with the regulator.

Kaiyo described the discussions as productive, expressing hope that they would improve compliance with advertising regulations and strengthen efforts to protect public health.