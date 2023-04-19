Mnangagwa Calls For Unity Ahead of Elections

President Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and protect the country’s independence as the Harmonised General Elections approach.

Speaking during the 43rd Independence Day commemoration in Mt. Darwin yesterday, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of unity and peace in the nation.

“No voices, foreign or local, inclusive of rogue NGOs, should sow seeds of division and disharmony among us,” said President Mnangagwa.

He urged Zimbabweans to preach unity and peace in their families, churches, and communities highlighting that dialogue and tolerance have been the hallmark of the Second Republic.

The President’s call for unity and peace comes at a critical time as the country prepares for the harmonised general elections which are expected to be held between July and August and the country is already in campaign mode.

There have been concerns about political violence and intimidation, particularly in rural areas a cycle that has been synonymous with previous elections.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa reiterated Government’s commitment to curb drug and substance abuse which he said can only be achieved through everyone’s involvement.

“Our aim of a drug-free Zimbabwe can only be attained with the involvement of the whole community, beginning at the family level. The Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security agencies remain seized with the elimination of this scourge and other violent crimes. Meanwhile, my Administration continues to deliver access to justice to the people by rolling out courts among communities,” said Mnangagwa

The celebrations, the first to be commemorated in a rural province drew thousands of people from all walks of life including members of the diplomatic community and former Vice President Joice Mujuru who hails from Mt. Darwin was in attendance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

