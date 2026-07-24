ZIFA Pays Tribute to Three Highlanders Leaders Killed in Crash

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has paid tribute to three Highlanders Football Club executive members who died in a road traffic accident, describing their deaths as a painful loss for the club, the city of Bulawayo and the country’s football family.

In a press statement, ZIFA said Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, vice chairman Fiso Siziba and treasurer Nkani Khoza were killed in the accident leaving the Bosso family in mourning.

The association said the three men dedicated themselves to the growth of Highlanders and made a lasting contribution to one of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated football clubs.

“This is an immeasurable loss for Highlanders Football Club, the city of Bulawayo, and the Zimbabwean football family. Their unwavering commitment, selfless service and leadership made an enduring contribution to one of the country’s most iconic football institutions,” the association said.

ZIFA said the tragedy was made even more heartbreaking because it comes as Highlanders celebrates its 100th anniversary, a milestone that was meant to bring joy and celebration.

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi said the deaths had shaken the entire football community.

“Today, Zimbabwean football has lost three devoted servants whose passion and commitment helped shape one of our nation’s greatest football institutions. We are devastated by this heartbreaking tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Kenneth Mhlophe, Fiso Siziba and Nkani Khoza, as well as the entire Highlanders family,” he said.

Magwizi said what should have been a year of celebrating Highlanders’ rich history had turned into a time of sorrow.

“It is especially painful that this loss comes during Highlanders’ centenary year, a time that should have been filled with celebration and reflection on a remarkable legacy. Instead, the football family is united in mourning,” he said.

He offered words of comfort to the bereaved families and everyone connected to the club.

“We pray that God grants comfort, strength and peace to every grieving heart, and may the souls of our departed brothers rest in eternal peace,” Magwizi said.

ZIFA said it stands with Highlanders, its supporters and the wider football community during this difficult time and will continue to honour the lives, service and legacy of the three club leaders.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League has postponed Sunday’s match between Highlanders and Chicken Inn following the death of the three officials.

Clubs will also observe a minute’s silence during weekend matches, the PSL directed.