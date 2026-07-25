Teachers’ Union Urges Gvt to Rehire Educators Fleeing SA Xenophobia

The Educators Union of Zimbabwe (EUZ) has called on the government to introduce an urgent policy to integrate and re-employ Zimbabwean teachers returning from South Africa arguing that educators fleeing xenophobic attacks deserve the same support already extended to returning students.

In a petition addressed to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and other government institutions, the union said the country should establish a coordinated framework to register, absorb and redeploy teachers forced to return home after their livelihoods and safety were threatened.

The appeal comes amid efforts by the government to assist Zimbabwean learners returning from South Africa following outbreaks of xenophobic violence.

While welcoming that initiative, the union said teachers should not be overlooked.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has already demonstrated commendable leadership by putting in place measures to support Zimbabwean students returning from South Africa due to xenophobic violence

“While this initiative is highly appreciated, we respectfully submit that teacher returnees are equally victims of the same unfortunate circumstances and should not be left behind,” the union said.

The union argued that many of the returning educators possess valuable qualifications and professional experience that could help address teacher shortages in Zimbabwe while strengthening the country’s education system.

“Their return presents an opportunity for the country to strengthen its teaching workforce while simultaneously fulfilling the Government’s obligation to protect and support its citizens during times of crisis,” the statement said.

EUZ also reminded authorities that Zimbabwe had previously implemented a similar intervention.

It said that during the economic crisis around 2009, the government introduced an amnesty that enabled teachers who had left the country to return and rejoin the public service.

According to the union, the current situation presents a similar humanitarian and national development challenge.

“Teacher returnees remain loyal citizens of Zimbabwe whose knowledge, professional skills and experience are assets that can contribute significantly to national development. They should not be punished for circumstances beyond their control or for seeking livelihoods during periods of economic hardship,” the statement said.

Among its proposals, the union urged the Public Service Commission to conduct a dedicated registration and verification exercise for returning teachers allowing eligible former public servants to regularise their employment status and be considered for reappointment.

It also recommended deploying returnees to rural and hard-to-staff schools where teacher shortages persist saying such a move would address staffing gaps while helping educators rebuild their careers.

The union further called on the government to recognise qualifications and teaching experience acquired in South Africa arguing that exposure to different education systems could improve standards in Zimbabwe’s schools.

It also urged authorities to issue a public policy statement outlining the support available to returning teachers.

According to EUZ, such an announcement would provide certainty to those already back in Zimbabwe while encouraging other qualified teachers stranded in difficult and unsafe conditions in South Africa to return home.

The union appealed to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the Public Service Commission, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to work together on an expedited reintegration programme.

“We trust that our appeal will receive your favourable consideration in the interest of protecting Zimbabwean citizens, strengthening our education system and advancing national development,” the union said.