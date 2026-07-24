City Parking Apologises After Mother’s Medical Emergency Sparks Public Outcry

City Parking has apologised after a mother and her child were caught up in an incident that delayed urgent medical attention, saying it regrets how the situation was handled and has started taking steps to address the issue.

In a statement, City Parking said it understood the public’s anger over the incident and acknowledged the distress caused to the affected family.

“We sincerely apologize to the affected family and to the wider community for the manner in which this situation was handled. The wellbeing and safety of our customers is paramount, and we recognize that compassion and sensitivity must guide our operations at all times,” City Parking said.

The company said it has launched an investigation into the actions of the staff involved and promised that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken where necessary.

It also announced that it would review its vehicle clamping procedures to ensure people facing medical emergencies receive immediate assistance.

“A comprehensive review of our clamping procedures shall be undertaken to ensure that emergency situations are handled with humanity and urgency,” City Parking said.

City Parking said all employees will undergo mandatory customer service and sensitivity training, with special emphasis on dealing with vulnerable people and responding to medical emergencies.

The company added that it is working directly with the affected family to offer support and once again extend its apology.

“We are engaing directly with the affected family to extend our apologises and offer support. We wish the young boy a speedy recovery,” the company said.

City Parking said it is committed to rebuilding public confidence by implementing the promised corrective measures as quickly as possible.

“We thank the public for holding us accountable and pledge to uphold the values of respect, responsibility and service in all our operations,” City Parking said.