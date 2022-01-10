Mnangagwa Fires State Security Minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect fired State Security Minister Owen Ncube from his position in Government.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Misheck Sibanda said Ncube had shown conduct inappropriate for a Minister in Government.

“”His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E.D Mnangagwa, has in terms of Section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Owen Ncube from office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of Government with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government,” said Sibanda

The misconduct has not been established.