fbpx

Mnangagwa Fires State Security Minister

News
By Elia Ntali
Minister of State in the president's office for National Security Owen Ncube

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect fired State Security Minister Owen Ncube from his position in Government.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Misheck Sibanda said Ncube had shown conduct inappropriate for a Minister in Government.

“”His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E.D Mnangagwa, has in terms of Section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Owen Ncube from office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of Government with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Minister of Government,” said Sibanda

The misconduct has not been established.

Elia Ntali 777 posts 0 comments
Leave a comment
More Stories

Zim Records Decline In COVID-19 Cases

ZCDC Lights Up Chiadzwa School

Re-branded Pegasus, Branson Cigarettes Launched

1 of 2,115
You cannot copy content of this page