Muswere Warns Against ‘Social Media Imperialism’, Urges Stronger National Media Voice

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

Information Minister Jenfan Muswere has cautioned against the growing influence of foreign-controlled social media platforms saying they are reshaping public perceptions and undermining national identity in Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the Ministry of Information’s Strategic Planning Workshop in Vumba, Muswere said it was time for state communication structures to reclaim influence and reassert the country’s values as the country prepares for the implementation of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

“Social media imperialism has redirected our people’s thinking not to believe in themselves. This workshop must energise the media and broadcasting sector, give it life, expand its reach, and ensure every Zimbabwean voice is heard,” Muswere said.

The minister described the ministry’s strategic framework known as Strategic Quattro as a vital tool in rebuilding public confidence in national institutions and reinforcing shared values.

Muswere urged officials to adopt a unified and forward-looking approach to communication, stressing that coordination within government would be key as the country transitions from NDS1 to NDS2.

“We must move into NDS2 with vigour, vigilance and a renewed sense of responsibility and purpose,” he said.

He added that effective planning and collaboration were critical for achieving Vision 2030, the government’s long-term development blueprint.

“People don’t plan to fail, but they fail to plan. As a team, we must share ideas to build an informed, empowered and educated population ready to recondition our national consciousness,” Muswere said

The minister also called on media institutions to take a frontline role in promoting national development by amplifying local voices, fostering unity and strengthening public trust in state communication.

“The media must not only inform but also inspire confidence and pride in who we are as Zimbabweans,” he said.