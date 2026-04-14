Avocado Boom Powers Zimbabwe’s $2bn Horticulture Ambition

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Zimbabwe is ramping up efforts to grow its horticulture sector into a US$2bn industry by 2030 driven by rising avocado production and expanding access to international markets including China.

According to updates shared under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), the country is undergoing a shift from subsistence farming to commercial horticulture with avocados emerging as a leading export crop.

Exports are expected to exceed 6 000 tonnes in 2026 roughly double the previous year’s output as producers scale up to meet increasing global demand.

A key milestone for the sector has been the signing of a phytosanitary agreement with China opening a lucrative market for Zimbabwean avocado varieties such as Hass, Pinkerton and Fuerte.

The deal introduces strict quality standards including specific stem length requirements and tighter pest control measures aimed at boosting competitiveness on the global market.

The government is also promoting inclusive growth through the Presidential Horticulture Scheme targeting around 1.8 million rural households.

The programme provides certified planting materials and technical support to help small-scale farmers transition into commercial production linked to export value chains.

In the Eastern Highlands, growers are diversifying beyond the dominant Hass variety introducing premium cultivars like Esther, Fortuna and Gwen to extend harvesting periods and ensure consistent supply.

Manicaland has become the centre of this transformation with outgrower schemes integrating smallholder farmers into formal markets.

Companies such as Cicada Agriculture and Katiyo Estates are leading production in the Honde Valley where farmers are shifting from traditional crops like bananas to export-grade avocados.

Meanwhile, projects spearheaded by Drumcorp are linking small-scale producers to centralised packhouses equipped with modern grading and ripening technologies allowing even low-volume farmers to access international markets.

The sector’s economic impact is already becoming evident. Horticultural exports tripled in 2025 to reach US$181.7m largely driven by blueberries and avocados.

Expansion of irrigated land from 15 000 to 35 000 hectares is expected to create thousands of jobs across logistics, agronomy and agro-processing including avocado oil production.

To counter climate risks, authorities have drilled more than 25 000 boreholes nationwide to support orchards during periods of erratic rainfall.

For rural households, the transformation could bring significant income gains with projections suggesting earnings of up to US$2 000 annually by 2030 through structured outgrower programmes.

With strong flowering already reported for the 2026 season and sustained global demand, Zimbabwe’s horticulture sector is positioning itself as a key driver of export growth and rural development.