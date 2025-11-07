Schoolchildren Lead Tree-Planting Drive to Fight Hunger and Climate Change

By Parvel H. Makona

Tafara 5 Council Primary School in Mabvuku became the latest hub for the Green the Ghetto urban greening movement after hosting a lively tree-planting event and the official launch of the Mabvuku Chapter yesterday.

The initiative organised by Green the Ghetto in partnership with the City of Harare and Zimworks marks the third phase of a growing campaign that has already transformed schools in Mbare and Glen View.

The project aims to foster sustainability, promote environmental education and boost food security in high-density suburbs through tree planting.

Speaking to 263Chat, Green the Ghetto founder Tafadzwa Gwini said the trees would play a vital role in tackling malnutrition and hunger by providing fruit for pupils and families.

“This is not just about planting trees; these trees will help feed children, improve their health against malnutrition, kwashiokor and also help in greening the school,” said Gwini.

Gwini added that beyond providing nutrition, the trees would improve air quality, provide shade and potentially generate income from the sale of fruits.

The launch, themed around urban greening, brought together learners, community representatives and environmental advocates who joined forces to plant fruit trees across the schoolyard.

The hands-on activity blended environmental education with practical action to combat urban deforestation and climate change.

Tafara 5 Council Primary School headmaster Fananidzo Muchemwa praised the partnership with Green the Ghetto, Zimworks, the City of Harare and the Ministry of Climate and Environment describing it as a transformative initiative for both the school and the community.

“It is so important for us, not just because we’ve been given trees, but the initiative itself, the idea sharing, the idea of planting trees is greater than the trees that we have received, because it has given our children the idea that doing something for the environment is a good thing,” said Muchemwa.

He added that the school expected both economic and health benefits from the project.

“Planting trees, especially fruit trees, is a good initiative in that, it’s like what people have said, we get treatment from fruit trees. What it means is the long-term benefit for the trees is that children are able to extract medicinal values from the trees.

“We are also going to expand from this project, maybe after realising a little profit from the trees that we have grown. Fruit trees like mangoes and naches and oranges that I’ve seen being planted there are low-hanging fruits in the idea that they enable the school to get cash in a very short period of time,” he said.

Deputy Director of Communications in the Ministry of Climate and Environment, Joy Chapungu, applauded the initiative, highlighting the importance of environmental education from an early age.

“It’s very important for schoolchildren to be taught environmental issues, especially tree planting. We need to catch them young. We need to make sure that they know what is sustainable, they know how to manage the environment from a young age,” said Chapungu.

Community members, local schools and residents have continued to rally behind the Green the Ghetto campaign viewing it as a practical response to both climate challenges and the need for community beautification.

As Green the Ghetto looks ahead to 2026, organisers say more suburbs are set to benefit from the project’s expansion helping turn Harare’s high-density areas into greener, healthier and more sustainable spaces.