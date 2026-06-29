NetOne Reaffirms Commitment to National Development

State-owned mobile telecommunications operator NetOne has reaffirmed its commitment to driving Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda, declaring that it is “not a spectator in Zimbabwe’s growth story” but a “co-author” of the country’s digital future.

The remarks were made during a keynote address delivered on behalf of NetOne Group CEO Eng. Raphael Mushanawani by Thamsanqa Luphahla, the company’s Public Relations Officer at the Inaugural National Policy Expo held on 25-26 June 2026 at Heritage Village in Harare.

The event was graced by the Guest of Honour, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The landmark expo, hosted by The Policy Hub, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society to deliberate on policy frameworks that strengthen institutional governance and promote sustainable national development.

Speaking at the event, Policy Hub Board Member Mr Pofela Ndzozi emphasised that national development requires coordinated action across all sectors, while Institute of African Knowledge Chief Executive Officer Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi added that African governments must take ownership of their national brands as a critical gateway for investment.

NetOne used the platform to showcase its pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey. Luphahla described the expo as “a national reckoning,” noting that for the first time, all sectors had come together to engage in deliberate, evidence-based policy advocacy.

“This is how nations are built—through dialogue, through accountability, and through shared vision,” he stated.

He emphasised that policy stability is the bedrock upon which sustainable development is built, adding that the legislative realignment is an important step toward strengthening the policy and economic stability that investors and businesses require.

“When we speak of governance excellence, we speak of creating an environment where institutions can plan, innovate, and deliver without disruption,” he said.

NetOne’s participation comes as the company accelerates its evolution into a technology-driven digital services company, aligned with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 2.

The company now accounts for 46.14 percent of Zimbabwe’s rural base stations.

Its Digital Schools Connect initiative aims to provide network coverage and digital literacy to every school by 2030, with Vice President Kembo Mohadi describing it as “a gateway to knowledge, to innovation, and to the future”.

NetOne’s mobile money platform OneMoney has expanded access to digital financial services.

This is development that has helped to bank the unbanked, birthed convenience and created jobs. OneMoney boasts of a wide range of agents, delivering financial freedom and accessibility.

“Our role transcends that of a mere service provider. We are custodians of connectivity. We are enablers of the digital economy. We are the invisible hand ensuring no Zimbabwean is left behind,” Luphahla declared. “As we reflect on NDS 1 and march towards NDS 2 and Vision 2030, NetOne remains unwavering in our resolve to be the best and most sustainable partner for Zimbabwe. We welcome the evolving governance landscape. We are ready.”

He concluded: “NetOne is not a spectator in Zimbabwe’s growth story—it is a co-author, ensuring that growth is digital, inclusive, and sustainable”.