Over 3 000 Runners Expected at the Upcoming Old Mutual Harare Marathon

The World Athletics–certified Old Mutual Harare Marathon returns on 8 February at Old Georgians Sports Club, marking a historic milestone with the official inclusion of wheelchair athletes in one of Zimbabwe’s premier road-running events.

Bringing together runners, fitness enthusiasts, families, and communities from across the country, the marathon is anchored by the theme #Run4Love, celebrating community, wellness, and unity beyond competition.

“In a historic first for the Old Mutual Harare Marathon, we are proud to officially welcome wheelchair athletes,” said Lillian Mbayiwa, Old Mutual Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive. “By creating an event that is truly inclusive, we celebrate diversity and accessibility, ensuring that everyone has a place on the course.”

Race categories cater to all levels, from the 5km and 10km runs for first-time participants to the 21km half marathon and the iconic 42km full marathon for seasoned athletes.

Participation is expected to increase from 2 300 to 3 000 runners including 54 elite athletes competing across the distance categories, some of whom are traveling from as far as Kenya.

“Strong, healthy communities are the foundation of a sustainable future,” Mbayiwa added. “When people are well and connected, communities thrive, and businesses can grow responsibly. The Old Mutual Harare Marathon is one way we invest in long-term wellbeing, because building a healthier society today benefits everyone tomorrow.”

To further support participant wellbeing, Old Mutual has partnered with CIMAS as the official health and wellness partner. Free pre-race health checks will be available on 6 and 7 February, as well as on-site on marathon day.

The marathon is hosted in partnership with the Harare Athletics Club (HAC), a long-standing collaborator in developing athletics in Zimbabwe.

Welcoming the continued partnership, HAC Chairman William Marere said, “HAC is proud to partner with Old Mutual Zimbabwe in delivering an event that not only promotes participation at grassroots level but also supports elite performance. As a World Athletics–recognised race, the Old Mutual Harare Marathon provides an important platform that positions local elite runners to qualify for major global competitions such as the Comrades Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon, and Boston Marathon.”

Beyond the race, the event will offer a vibrant festival atmosphere, with live performances by Nutty O and Abisha Palmer, ensuring entertainment for participants and spectators alike.

Runners are encouraged to collect their race packs from Old Georgians Sports Club, starting Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm, Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm, and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.