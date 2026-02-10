POSB Digitises ‘Mukando’ with New Mobile Group Savings Platform

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) has launched Huruyadzo/Inkunzi, a mobile-based group savings platform designed to make collective saving safer, more transparent and accessible across the country.

The service formalises the country’s long-standing Mukando system allowing groups to save together while introducing shared control, accountability and digital record-keeping.

Under the new platform, no member can withdraw money without the knowledge and approval of the rest of the group, a feature POSB says is meant to protect collective funds.

“Huruyadzo/ Inkunzi is a game-changing innovation designed to protect and strengthen the way Zimbabweans already save together,” said POSB chief executive Garainashe Changunda.

“We are formalising Mukando in a secure and transparent manner so that no individual can put the group’s hard-earned savings at risk,” he added.

The platform is accessible to anyone with a mobile phone and does not require a smartphone, internet access or even a POSB bank account.

Users can simply dial *223# to create a group, assign leadership roles and invite members — all through their phones.

POSB says savings held on the platform will earn interest, and there are no monthly service fees, in a move aimed at expanding financial inclusion among the unbanked and underbanked.

“At POSB, financial inclusion is not a slogan. It is our mandate. Huruyadzo/ Inkunzi makes saving together safer, smarter, and more rewarding,” Changunda said.