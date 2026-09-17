Property Owners Face Crackdown Over Dilapidated Buildings

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Property owners across the country could face legal action over dilapidated, unsafe and unsanitary buildings as the Government steps up its nationwide clean-up campaign.

Local authorities have been ordered to enforce existing laws and by-laws governing the maintenance of buildings, public spaces and other properties.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said abatement orders would be issued against owners and occupiers whose properties fail to meet required safety and hygiene standards.

“In accordance with Section 36, Subsection 4 of the Housing Standards Control Act, all local authorities are accordingly directed to initiate processes for the issuance of abatement orders against property owners and occupiers whose buildings, boundary walls, pavements, yards and surrounding areas are unsafe, unsanitary, dilapidated, deplorable or otherwise in unacceptable and intolerable condition,” Garwe said.

He said the directive had immediate effect across all 92 local authorities and would cover shopping centres, business complexes, industrial properties, offices, churches and residential properties.

“With immediate effect, ladies and gentlemen, abatement orders shall be issued to all building owners with dilapidated or undesirable buildings across all our 92 local authorities,” he said.

Under the directive, property owners will be expected to carry out repairs, renovations, repainting and cleaning as well as any other work required to bring their premises up to an acceptable standard.

Garwe described an abatement order as a legal directive requiring a property owner or occupier to correct specified problems within a period prescribed by law.

Failure to comply could lead to penalties including a fine of up to level five, imprisonment for up to six months or a bond, depending on the applicable legislation.

The Government is also targeting illegal developments and unauthorised alterations to buildings.

Garwe instructed local planning authorities to strengthen enforcement against unapproved construction and building modifications.

“Where illegal developments or unauthorised building modifications are identified, enforcement orders will be issued requiring the responsible persons to stop, rectify or otherwise remedy the unlawful development,” he said.

The measures form part of a national clean-up campaign launched last week which the Government says will be extended beyond Harare to cities, towns and other local authorities across the country.

Garwe said the campaign was not intended as a short-term exercise.

“The national clean-up campaign is therefore not a once-off exercise. It is an ongoing programme for restoration, enforcement, rehabilitation and improved safety delivery,” he said.

The minister also ordered local authorities to renovate old vending sites and ensure they are safe and suitable for use.

The Government is preparing amended vendors’ and workers’ by-laws as part of efforts to strengthen the regulation and licensing of trading spaces.

He said the broader programme is aimed at improving cleanliness, public safety and order while creating an environment conducive to business, tourism and investment.